Notorious Dandupalya Gang Member Apprehended After 29 Years on the Run

Mangaluru: The Urwa Police of Mangaluru City have successfully apprehended a notorious member of the “Dandupalya Gang” after a 29-year-long pursuit. The accused had been evading law enforcement since 1997, following his alleged involvement in a double murder case within the Urwa Police Station jurisdiction.

The arrested individual has been identified as Chikka Hanuma, also known as Chikka Hanumanthappa, K. Krishnappa, and Krishna, aged 55. He was located and taken into custody in Madanapalle, situated in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh.

Originally a resident of Dandupalya village in Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, Chikka Hanuma had been residing at Vijayanagar Colony, B.K. Palli, Madanapalle, in recent times. Following his arrest, he was presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The incident in question dates back to October 11, 1997, when members of the Dandupalya gang allegedly perpetrated a break-in at a residence named Anwar Mahal, located near Urwa Marigudi Cross in Mangaluru taluk. During the intrusion, the gang allegedly murdered Mrs. Louis D’Mello, an 80-year-old woman, and Ranjith Vegas, a 19-year-old. The perpetrators then fled the scene after stealing gold ornaments from the house.

In connection with the same case, five other accused, including Dodda Hanuma @ Hanuma, were previously convicted by the court. The 34th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court (Special Court), situated within the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison premises in Bengaluru, delivered the judgment in S.C. No. 728/2010.

Chikka Hanuma had reportedly adopted a new identity and was residing in Andhra Pradesh, absenting himself from court proceedings. In response, the Mangaluru JMFC II Court issued an LPC warrant against him in 2010.

Law enforcement sources indicate that approximately 13 murder and robbery cases are registered against Chikka Hanuma across various police stations in Karnataka. Further investigation into his criminal activities is currently underway.

The successful operation to apprehend Chikka Hanuma was executed under the leadership of Urwa Police Inspector Shyam Sundar H.M., along with the dedicated efforts of PSI Gurappa Kanti, PSI L. Manjula, ASI Vinaykumar, and staff members Lalithalakshmi, Anil, Pramod, Anand, Harish, and others.

In recognition of their commendable efforts, the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner has recommended the team’s names to the Karnataka State DGP & IGP for suitable rewards.