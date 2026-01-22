Rajasthan paper leak case: Ex-CM Gehlot’s PSO under scanner

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Thursday, gave a strong reply to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the inauguration of Gram Utthan Camps in Sirohi.

He alleged that the OMR sheets of examinations conducted in 2019 were tampered with and said the matter has now reached the doorstep of the former Chief Minister Gehlot’s residence.

Taking a jibe at Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister Sharma said that everyone’s attention is focused on the role of the former Chief Minister’s Personal Security Officer (PSO).

He asserted that Congress leaders should get their eyesight checked so they can witness the development taking place in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Sharma said that during the previous Congress government, posters related to migration were put up in several areas, forcing people to leave their homes.

Addressing this issue, CM Sharma added that the state Cabinet has decided to implement the Disturbed Areas Act, which has left the Congress disturbed.

He also accused the Congress of consistently spreading falsehoods and misleading the public under the guise of Special Investigation Report.

He claimed that paper leaks were common during the previous Congress government, whereas no such incidents have occurred under the current BJP administration.

The Chief Minister said that some people make statements without understanding what they are saying or whom they are referring to.

Emphasising accountability, he added that this is the era of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the people should not be concerned.

He assured that those responsible for scams and for cheating the youth of the state during the previous Congress government’s tenure will not be spared under any circumstances.

“No one will be spared; former Chief Minister’s Personal Security Officer is under scrutiny,” CM Sharma added.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a comprehensive investigation into all recruitment examinations conducted in recent years after employees of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) were caught tampering with OMR sheets.

Raising serious questions over the integrity of the examination system, Gehlot on Thursday morning had accused the BJP-led state government of politicising the paper leak issue.

Taking to his official X account, the former Chief Minister said, “The revelation of OMR sheet tampering in the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has raised grave concerns about the system.”