Notorious Rowdy-Sheeter Arrested for Assault and Multiple Criminal Offenses in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a significant development, the Crime Control Bureau (CCB) of Mangaluru apprehended 43-year-old Dawood, a notorious rowdy sheeter linked to a series of serious crimes.

The operation took place near Talapady-Devipura Road, where the accused, a resident of Dharmanagar, Ullal, was allegedly conspiring to attack rival gang members.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CCB team led by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Narendra commenced the operation to detain Dawood. In an attempt to evade arrest, Dawood assaulted the officers with a machete, resulting in injuries to PSI Narendra and other law enforcement personnel. Despite the violent confrontation, the CCB team successfully subdued Dawood and subsequently transferred him to the Ullal Police Station for further action.

A formal case has been registered against Dawood under Criminal Case No. 207/2024 at the Ullal Police Station, encompassing several serious offenses, including but not limited to Sections 352, 109(1), 121(1), 121(2), 115(2), 132, 3(5), and 351(1) of the BNS Act of 2023, following the complaint filed by PSI Narendra.

Dawood is recognized as a habitual offender with an extensive criminal record that includes multiple cases of murder and other heinous crimes. Notably, he has been implicated in various unlawful activities occurring predominantly in Ullal, as well as in the broader Mangaluru South and Bajpe regions.

A comprehensive list of cases registered against Dawood highlights the depth of his criminal activities, including severe charges under a range of IPC sections related to murder, assault, and criminal conspiracy. The sheer volume of cases—ranging from 2001 up to 2018—paints a troubling picture of a criminal deeply entrenched in organized violence.

The police have indicated that further investigations are ongoing, and authorities remain vigilant in their pursuit of dismantling criminal networks in the area. Community members are urged to report any suspicious activities to assist law enforcement in ensuring public safety.