On Paush Purnima, first ‘Wolf Supermoon’ to light up the sky today

New Delhi: Paush Purnima, the first full moon of the Hindu lunar calendar in 2026 will be observed on Saturday, coinciding with a spectacular celestial event, the year’s first supermoon which is also being called the ‘Wolf Supermoon’.

The bright Wolf Supermoon is expected to illuminate the night sky, appearing slightly larger and brighter than a typical full Moon as it rises opposite the Sun in the constellation Gemini. It will be the first full Moon of 2026 and the first in a series of three supermoons anticipated this year.

A supermoon occurs when a full Moon coincides with perigee, the point in the Moon’s elliptical orbit when it comes closest to Earth. Because the Moon’s distance from Earth varies between approximately 356,000 km and 406,000 km, its apparent size and brightness change throughout the year.

On January 3, the Moon will be at a distance of about 362,000 km from Earth. At this proximity, it is expected to appear around 6 to 14 per cent larger and nearly 13 to 30 per cent brighter than when it is at apogee, its farthest point from Earth.

January’s full Moon is traditionally referred to as the Wolf Moon, a name that originates from folklore in the Northern Hemisphere. The term is associated with midwinter nights when wolves were often heard howling near villages. While the name holds cultural and historical significance, it is now commonly used to identify the first full Moon of the year.

According to Time and Date, the Wolf Moon is expected to rise at around 3:32 PM IST on Saturday. Although the Moon may appear fully illuminated for a few nights around the full Moon, its peak illumination will occur on January 3.

Astronomically, a full Moon occurs when the Moon is positioned directly opposite the Sun in Earth’s sky, allowing its entire visible surface to be illuminated. This alignment happens roughly once every 27 days. Casual observers may perceive the Moon as full on surrounding nights, but the precise moment of full illumination marks the official full Moon.

Paush Purnima holds immense religious and spiritual importance, with devotees participating in holy baths, fasting, prayers, and charitable activities.

According to traditional Hindu Panchang calculations, the Purnima Tithi that began on the evening of January 2 will conclude on the afternoon of January 3, making Saturday the primary day of observance. Paush Purnima falls in the Paush month, which is considered highly auspicious for spiritual practices, particularly during the winter season.