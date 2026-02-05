Opposition protests outside Bihar Assembly over law and order

Patna: The third day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly’s budget session saw heightened political tension as opposition MLAs staged a protest outside the main gate of the Assembly, targeting the Nitish Kumar government over alleged failures on law and order, women’s safety, and the NEET aspirant death case.

Led by RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, opposition members gathered before the commencement of proceedings, holding banners and placards and raising slogans against the Chief Minister. Despite the protest, the House convened on schedule.

The protesters accused the state government of allowing a deterioration in law and order, with posters carrying sharp criticism of the Chief Minister and slogans such as “Goonda raj will not be tolerated.”

RJD MLA Alok Mehta alleged that criminal activities, particularly crimes against women, were on the rise across Bihar. “Incidents of rape are happening repeatedly in the state. The Nitish government has completely failed to act in the NEET student death case. Law and order have collapsed, and no concrete steps have been taken,” he said.

Mehta further claimed that fear among parents and students has increased, alleging that girls no longer feel safe and that hostels in Patna are being vacated due to security concerns.

RJD MLA Karishma Rai also attacked the government over the recently presented budget, questioning its intent and effectiveness. “The budget was wrapped up in just ten minutes, but there is nothing in it for the common people. The government must clearly explain what happened in the NEET student case,” she said.

AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman echoed similar sentiments, accusing the government of losing control over governance. “Goons have taken over the government in Bihar. Neither women nor daughters are safe. What has happened to the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’?” he asked.

With the opposition continuing to raise issues of law and order aggressively, women’s safety, and the NEET aspirant’s death, the budget session is expected to remain stormy in the days ahead.