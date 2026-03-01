Over 100 MP citizens stranded in Dubai, Sharjah airports, Cong urges PM Modi for their speedy return

Bhopal: The Congress has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of all Indians, including over 100 citizens of Madhya Pradesh, who are stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports due to the US-Israel attack on Iran and the retaliatory action.

The Congress requested the Prime Minister to immediately intervene and ensure the safety of stranded Indians, while arranging for their speedy return home.

Following the Israeli and American attacks, Iran is targeting the Gulf region. Iran has been continuously attacking Qatar, Jordan, and Dubai.

Meanwhile, a drone attack occurred near Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

State chief unit of Congress Jitu Patwari, through his X handle, has appealed to Prime Minister Modi to arrange for the return of all passengers to their homeland.

Jitu Patwari shared a post on his social media handle X and wrote, “More than 100 citizens of Madhya Pradesh are stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports due to the Israel-Iran war. Women, children, and family members have been in inconvenience for several hours, and their anxiety has increased after the cancellation of their flights.”

Following the attack, all Dubai airports have been closed and all flights to and from the airport have been cancelled indefinitely.

Air India Express flight IX-256 from Sharjah, Dubai, to Indore has been cancelled. Saturday’s flights IX255 (IDR–SHJ) and IX256 (SHJ–IDR) were cancelled. This has left over 100 passengers from Madhya Pradesh stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports.

The stranded passengers include residents from several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior.

A large number of these passengers include families, women, and children. According to information, the flight from Sharjah to Indore was scheduled to depart at 12:20 pm UAE time but was cancelled at the last minute.

Passengers learned of this upon arriving at the airport. Many passengers had already arrived in Dubai and were scheduled for connecting flights from Sharjah to Indore. They too are stranded there.