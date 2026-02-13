Over 3 lakh trained under PMKVY in Rajasthan; apprenticeship crosses 1 lakh mark: Minister

Jaipur: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Friday conducted a high-level review meeting with the government of Rajasthan to assess the progress of ongoing skilling initiatives and chart a roadmap for strengthening employability outcomes in the state.

The meeting was chaired by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, in the presence of Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rajasthan’s Minister for Industry and Commerce, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship.

The review, held at Kaushal Bhawan, focused on deepening Centre–state collaboration across flagship programmes. Rajasthan has emerged as a key partner in India’s skilling ecosystem, with one of the largest Industrial Training Institute (ITI) networks in the country, comprising 1,537 ITIs, including 182 government and 1,355 private institutions.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, more than 3.14 lakh candidates have been trained or oriented in the state, with over 2.50 lakh successfully certified.

Apprenticeship engagement under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) has crossed 1.04 lakh apprentices across 1,211 active establishments, with Rs 24.98 crore disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer till January 31, 2026.

In addition, over 2.51 lakh artisans have been assessed under PM Vishwakarma. Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS), operating in nine districts, have enrolled nearly 12,000 candidates, recording a high certification rate.

A major area of discussion was the establishment of two Skill India International Centres (SIIC) in Rajasthan and the implementation of the PM Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.

Rajasthan has identified key ITI clusters across districts, including Bharatpur, Bhiwadi, Jaipur, Balotra, Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Banswara, to implement a hub-and-spoke model aimed at aligning training with regional industrial demand.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, PM-SETU at the national level carries a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore over five years and seeks to upgrade 1,000 ITIs and five National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs), with the objective of skilling 20 lakh youth in modern and emerging trades.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Chaudhary said Rajasthan’s scale and institutional depth place it at the forefront of India’s skilling transformation. He emphasised that the next phase must focus on enhancing quality, strengthening industry partnerships and ensuring measurable employment outcomes.

He noted that the transformation of ITIs under PM-SETU, expansion of apprenticeship participation, and creation of international skilling centres would collectively position Rajasthan’s youth to compete both domestically and globally.

He further underlined the importance of aligning future skills such as electronics, EV servicing and digital technologies with traditional sectors supported under PM Vishwakarma, thereby integrating heritage and innovation within the state’s growth strategy.

Col Rajyavardhan Rathore reiterated the state government’s commitment to accelerating reforms in the skilling ecosystem. He affirmed that Rajasthan would extend full support in expediting infrastructure development, facilitating land allocation where required, and ensuring robust monitoring mechanisms under PMKVY 4.0 and PM-SETU.

He highlighted that with over three lakh youth trained under PMKVY and more than one lakh apprentices engaged, the state is steadily building a skilled workforce aligned with sectors such as automotive, electronics, petrochemicals, handicrafts and export-oriented industries.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal for establishing a National Skill Training Institute in Bharatpur and upgrading NSTI (Women), Jaipur and NSTI, Jodhpur.

Discussions were held on setting up Skill India International Centres in Jaipur and Bharatpur to create structured pathways for overseas employment and global workforce mobility.

The review concluded with both governments agreeing to fast-track pending approvals, strengthen monitoring and governance frameworks, and deepen industry engagement to enhance placement-linked outcomes.

The deliberations reaffirmed a shared commitment to building a future-ready, inclusive and globally competitive workforce, with Rajasthan playing a pivotal role in advancing India’s skilling mission.