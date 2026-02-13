K’taka school mishap: FIR filed against BEO, teachers after Class 1 student loses fingers

Tumakuru: An FIR has been registered against a Block Education Officer (BEO), a headmaster, and two teachers after a Class 1 student lost portions of two fingers at a government school in Guluru village, Tumakuru taluk, Karnataka, on Friday.

The case was filed at Tumakuru Rural Police Station after the child’s parents complained of negligence and a delay in being informed. The FIR names BEO Hanumantappa, Headmaster Nagesh, teacher Renukamma, and Cluster Resource Person (CRP) Venkatesh.

Police said the incident happened on February 9 at the Government School in Guluru. The student, Chinmayi Devi, daughter of Ambika and Basavaraju, was standing in line for the midday meal. She reportedly placed her hand on the edge of an iron classroom door, which was pushed forcefully, causing severe injury and severing parts of her middle and ring fingers on her right hand.

Police said the severed finger portions were initially reported missing, prompting a search. One finger was cut at the tip, while the other was more severely damaged and largely severed.

Her right hand’s middle and ring fingers were cut.

The incident, which occurred on February 9, came to light only later.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K.V. confirmed a case has been registered against four officials for alleged negligence and failure to prevent the incident. He said action would follow a detailed investigation.

The parents alleged the teachers did not arrange proper medical treatment immediately and instead poured water on the injured hand, informing them only after a delay. They also accused the school authorities of failing to promptly communicate the seriousness of the injury.

Responding to the allegations, BEO Hanumantappa stated that the student was taken to a private hospital for treatment immediately after the incident. “I was not present when the incident occurred. I later visited the school and met the child’s parents. As no explanation was provided by the headmaster, I have submitted a report to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI),” he said.

He added that notices have been issued to the concerned staff and that he would follow up on the matter.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said he has sought a report on the incident and assured strict action if negligence is established. “The teachers should have informed the parents immediately. I will determine who is at fault. Such incidents should not happen. If anyone is found guilty, we will initiate action without mercy,” he said in Bengaluru on Friday.

The injured child is reported to be stable and recovering, though she still experiences pain. The incident has triggered outrage among parents and villagers, who have demanded accountability and strict action against those responsible.