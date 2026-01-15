P-4 programme will reduce economic inequalities: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the state government introduced the P-4 programme to reduce economic inequalities by handholding the poor to reach their goals and achieve financial growth.

Stressing the need for reducing economic inequalities in society, he said the state government is committed to uplifting the poor and provide equal opportunities for all to establish a happy, healthy and wealthy society.

He was addressing a press conference in his native village Naravaripalle in Tirupati district after participating in Sankranti celebrations along with his family members.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for protecting culture and traditions by celebrating festivals together. “The festival get togethers will give utmost happiness to everyone,” he said.

Extending Sankranti and Kanuma greetings to all, the Chief Minister said that Tirupati will be developed as a preferred destination for weddings by beautifying all the tanks in the temple city. He said homestays also will be developed.

He also stated that Visakhapatnam and Amaravati will be developed as mega cities.

The government will complete the land survey by 2027 and distribute pattadar pass books with government seal and QR code.

He said the Sanjeevani health programme which was implemented in Kuppam on pilot basis and turned as a big success will be implemented throughout the state.

Health records of all vulnerable people will be maintained first, followed by students and the general public.

The Chief Minister said he launched Swarna Naravaripalle last year for integrated development of the region and to increase living standards of people.

As part of it, a pilot project has been taken up in Rangampeta, Kandulavaripalle and Chinnaramapuram panchayats and a special officer was appointed.

As part of the development programmes, safe drinking water will be supplied to all houses, drainage system will be developed and housing programme will be taken up to provide housing for all.

He said special attention was being given to solar power generation and for solar pumpsets under the Kusum scheme.

In addition, there is focus on natural farming in which geo tagging and certification will be provided and marketing facility for the natural farming products will be provided in Tirupati.

The Chief Minister said priority will be given for skill development and work stations will be set up in the region to enable the youth to take up Work From Home jobs in their respective villages. At the same time more attention will be paid to development of education.