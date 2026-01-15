SIR exercise in Bengal: Another BDO office vandalised; FIR filed

Kolkata: After Farakka in Murshidabad, another BDO office has been vandalised, this time in the Chakulia area of North Dinajpur district. On Thursday, allegations of vandalism and arson at the Gorakhpur II BDO office in Chakulia surfaced during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state.

According to police sources, several people blocked the state highway and staged a demonstration. Those who were summoned for the SIR hearing were primarily involved in the protest.

Sources said that an officer-in-charge (IC) present during the vandalism at the BDO office was injured. The Election Commission has taken a strong stance on the incident. The BDO filed a written complaint at the Chakulia police station, which has been converted into an FIR.

According to police sources, on Thursday morning, several people blocked the state highway in the Kahata area of Chakulia.

Those who had received summons for the SIR hearing were mainly among the protesters. This disrupted traffic, causing a severe traffic snarl. Amid this, allegations of vandalism at the BDO’s office arose.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving the information. According to the complaint filed by the BDO at the Chakulia police station, around 300 people tried to forcibly enter the BDO’s office at around 9.30 a.m. Police tried to stop them but failed to control the situation.

It is alleged that they entered the office and destroyed everything from electronic equipment to chairs and tables, and also damaged documents.

In its complaint, the BDO office said that property worth approximately Rs 20 lakh was destroyed at the office in Chakulia.

It is also alleged that the police were attacked when they tried to stop the protesters. The officer-in-charge of Chakulia police station was injured in the incident. Several people from the office have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

A police officer told media persons that a high alert has been issued in the Islampur police district.

On the other hand, following Wednesday’s Farakka incident, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state has issued strict instructions to the District Magistrates and District Election Officers (DEOs). The instructions, sent via WhatsApp, stated that no hearing centres will be changed.

The CEO also reminded the DEOs that priority must be given to resolving ‘unmapped’ and ‘logical discrepancy’ cases. The DEOs must take the final decision in this regard.

The EROs and AEROs will make decisions on ‘other’ matters on their own initiative. However, they must not, under any circumstances, take any decision regarding the relocation of the hearing centres specified by the Commission. If they do, the Commission will view the matter very seriously.

The move from the Election Commission came a day after a mob, led by Trinamool Congress MLA Monirul Islam, went on a rampage at the BDO office and vandalised the premises, protesting against the alleged harassment of common people in the name of calling them for SIR hearing for the simplest of errors in their voter information.