Padubidri Police Apprehend Interstate Theft Suspects, Recover Vehicle and Cash

Udupi: The Padubidri police have successfully apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in multiple interstate house burglary cases across Padubidri, Kota, and Kundapur police station jurisdictions. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in addressing a series of recent property crimes in the Udupi district.

The apprehended suspects have been identified as Ibrahim Kalandar, a resident of Kalayi village in Puttur taluk, originally hailing from Mograle, Kumbla, Kasaragod district, and Riaz, also known as Kadappa Riaz, a resident of Urmichal Bekuru in Kumbale, Kasaragod district.

The investigation was initiated following a reported house burglary on June 22nd at the residence of Ganesh Prasad Shetty, located near Kamath Petrol Pump in Padebettu village, under the Padubidri police station limits. The thieves reportedly made off with gold jewelry valued at several lakhs of rupees.

Acting on gathered intelligence, the Padubidri police successfully apprehended the suspects. Law enforcement officials have seized the vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the thefts, along with recovered cash amounting to Rs. 24,000. Following their arrest, both accused were presented before the Udupi court, which subsequently ordered their judicial custody.

A review of Ibrahim Kalandar’s criminal history reveals an extensive record spanning multiple jurisdictions. He faces charges related to two temple thefts under the Badiyadka police station in Kasaragod district, a house burglary under the Vidyanagar police station, attempted robbery under the Manjeshwar police station, house burglary under the Melparamba police station, robbery at the Muniyalu Society under the Hebri police station, a robbery at Karnataka Bank under the Vitla police station, theft of cardamom under the Moodbidri police station, four house burglaries under the Puttur town and rural police stations, theft cases under the Kadaba police station, shop burglary under the Uppinangady police station, shop burglary under the Bantwal rural police station, and several theft cases at the Kushalnagar police station in Madikeri district. Notably, Kalandar was recently released from Hosdurg district jail in Kerala on February 15th.

Riaz also possesses a significant criminal record, including cases registered against him for murder at the Kumbale police station in Kasaragod district, Kerala, and for the sale of ganja under the Puttur town police station. He was released from Kasaragod sub-jail on May 12th.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar and the guidance of district Additional SPs Sadananda Nayak and Parameshwar Hegde. Karkala Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Harsha Priyandha led the operational team, which included KAPU circle inspector Jayshree Mane, Padubidri Sub-Inspectors (SSIs) Saktivelu and Anil Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Rajesh P. and Girish, and staff members Krishna Prasad, Sandesh Kumar, Jeevan Kumar, Mohan Chandra, Raghu, Satish, and Pradeep Shetty. The successful apprehension of these suspects represents a significant achievement for the Padubidri police and underscores their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.