Paldane Church: First Holy Mass Celebrated by Newly Ordained Rev. Fr. Roswin Lopez

Mangaluru: Rev. Fr. Roswin Lopez, who had been serving as a deacon at St. Teresa of Kolkata Church, Paldane, was ordained to the priesthood on April 29 at his native parish, Mugva Church in Honnavar, by the Bishop of the Diocese of Belagavi.

Following his ordination, he returned to Paldane Church on Sunday, May 3, where he celebrated the Holy Mass and delivered the homily.

On the occasion, in recognition of his service, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Parish Priest of St. Teresa Church, honoured him with a shawl on behalf of the 504 families of the parish and extended his good wishes.

Church Vice President Elias Fernandes, Secretary Roshan Monteiro, and All Commissions Coordinator William Lobo were present.