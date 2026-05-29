‘Party above self, people above power’: KC Venugopal after Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Bengaluru: After the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and swift political developments in the state, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) and Member of Parliament K.C. Venugopal on Friday said Congress has always placed the party and people above positions of power.

In a post on social media platform X, Venugopal stated, “Party above self, people above power – because for Congress, the party is our family and the people are the purpose.”

His remarks came following Siddaramaiah’s resignation as Chief Minister, which was subsequently accepted by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Venugopal’s statement is being seen as a message highlighting the Congress party’s discipline and collective leadership amid the political developments in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former minister Priyank Kharge on Friday paid an emotional tribute to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, describing him as a leader who earned the love and trust of the people through welfare-oriented governance, ideological commitment and political struggles.

In a statement, Priyank Kharge said Siddaramaiah had created a record by serving as one of Karnataka’s longest-serving Chief Ministers and had become a people’s leader through the Congress party’s pro-people programmes and principled political stand.

He said that from the beginning of his political career, Siddaramaiah remained committed to constitutional values, secularism and socialist principles, setting high standards in public life and enlightened politics.

“Leaders of our generation and future young politicians look up to him as an inspiration,” Kharge stated.

Recalling Siddaramaiah’s role in his own political journey, Kharge said the former Chief Minister played a crucial role in guiding and mentoring him. He said Siddaramaiah instilled confidence in him when he was entrusted with important portfolios such as Information Technology, Biotechnology and Tourism at a young age, and ensured that he never felt hesitant as one of the youngest ministers in the cabinet.

“He not only encouraged me but also gave me the freedom to formulate people-centric programmes. Even during the present term, his guidance remained valuable while handling two major portfolios,” he said.

Priyank Kharge further said that under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, the Congress government in Karnataka delivered corruption-free governance and development-oriented administration. He added that the government’s guarantee schemes had empowered people economically.

“It is a matter of pride for me to have served as a minister in the cabinet of such a statesmanlike leader,” he remarked.

Calling Siddaramaiah’s exit from the Chief Minister’s post an emotional moment for Congress leaders and supporters, Kharge urged party workers to remember his contributions and continue strengthening the party under his guidance.

“Let us protect the state from communal forces by further strengthening the Congress party under his leadership and guidance,” he said.

Kharge also described Siddaramaiah’s political journey “from Siddaramanahundi to Vidhana Soudha” as an enduring source of inspiration for future generations.