Satheesan-led UDF unveils ambitious agenda in Assembly, to release financial white paper

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF government headed by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan formally opened a new political chapter in Kerala on Friday with a high-voltage maiden policy address that combined sweeping welfare promises, a sharp fiscal reality check and the first visible signs of confrontation with Lok Bhavan.

Presented by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in 73 minutes at the opening session of the 16th Kerala Assembly, the policy declaration laid out the new government’s political priorities amid massive public expectations following the UDF’s electoral victory.

The session itself began dramatically with a controversy over Vande Mataram.

Though the Kerala Police band played the national song as part of the Governor’s ceremonial reception, only the opening portion was rendered despite Lok Bhavan reportedly insisting during rehearsals that the full version be played. The state government is understood to have refused to alter the long-standing convention, triggering the first signs of friction between the new administration and the Governor’s office on the very first working day of the Assembly.

Inside the House, however, the Satheesan government attempted to project a confident and reform-oriented image.

The centrepiece of the address was the announcement that the government would soon release a financial white paper detailing Kerala’s actual economic condition and treasury liabilities inherited from the previous administration.

The move is widely being viewed as an attempt to prepare the public for difficult economic decisions while simultaneously justifying the government’s aggressive welfare and development agenda.

The policy address repeatedly invoked the UDF’s election plank of ‘Indira Guarantees’, promising that all key commitments would be implemented.

Among the biggest announcements were an increase in welfare pensions, formation of a dedicated department for senior citizens and scholarship support for economically weaker students pursuing higher education.

The government also officially reaffirmed one of its most popular promises, free travel for women in KSRTC buses from June 15 across the state.

In a major infrastructure push, the government announced plans for an integrated transport system connecting road, water and air transport networks under a large mobility project.

The address also promised reforms in excise policy, expansion of Plus One seats, stronger intervention in man-animal conflict zones and comprehensive agricultural reforms, including scientific soil-testing systems and a women farmers’ consortium.

The speech strongly underlined the government’s commitment to corruption-free and secular governance, declaring that communal politics and divisive forces would not be allowed space in Kerala.

With the UDF commanding 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, the Left reduced to 35 and the BJP entering the House for the first time with three legislators, Friday’s session signalled not just the arrival of a new government, but the beginning of a potentially combative new political era in Kerala.

The Assembly will resume its session on Tuesday to pass the Governor’s address.