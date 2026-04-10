Pilikula Nisargadhama Fully Operational, Welcoming Visitors to All Attractions

Mangaluru: The Pilikula Development Authority has announced that Pilikula Nisargadhama is now fully operational. All major attractions are accessible to the public. The reopening invites tourists and residents to experience this cultural and recreational destination’s diverse offerings.

An official statement from the Pilikula Development Authority’s Commissioner confirmed that all of Nisargadhama’s facilities now operate on regular schedules. The Pilikula Zoo, a significant zoological park, again houses a variety of regional fauna. It provides opportunities for education and conservation awareness. The Regional Science Centre, an interactive learning space to foster curiosity and understanding, is also fully open.

The Pilikula Planetarium, a facility renowned for its immersive astronomical presentations, is once again welcoming visitors to explore the wonders of the cosmos. The meticulously maintained lake garden, offering a serene and picturesque environment for relaxation and recreation, is open for public enjoyment. Furthermore, the botanical museum, which showcases a comprehensive collection of regional flora and provides insights into the region’s rich biodiversity, is fully accessible.

Completing the array of attractions is the Pilikula Heritage Village, a living museum that offers a glimpse into the traditional life and cultural heritage of the Dakshina Kannada region. The Heritage Village provides an immersive experience, allowing visitors to observe traditional crafts, architecture, and lifestyles.

The Pilikula Development Authority encourages tourists and the general public to take advantage of Pilikula Nisargadhama’s fully operational status and to visit and enjoy these attractions during regular operating hours. The Authority reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe, enriching, and enjoyable experience for all visitors.