PM-JANMAN Yojana brings transformation for Chhattisgarh’s Kamar tribe with permanent homes

Dhamtari: The Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) is ushering in a wave of change for the Kamar tribe in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, as permanent homes replace the fragile huts that once dotted the forest settlements of Masandabra in the Nagari block.

Under the scheme, initiated by the Central government on November 15, 2023, permanent houses are being constructed for the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), aiming to uplift their socio-economic status and close the development gap in remote tribal regions.

For the Kamar community, long accustomed to living in forest huts, this marks a significant transformation.

Beneficiaries of the scheme expressed their joy and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for realising their long-standing dream of owning a pucca house.

“The Central government has worked to take the Kamar families forward. I thank PM Modi for this,” said a local while speaking to IANS.

Another resident added, “Today we have a house due to PM-JANMAN Yojana. I am very grateful to the PM for this.”

Similarly, another beneficiary shared, “We are getting pucca houses because of the PM-JANMAN Yojana started by the Prime Minister. We are very happy and thank the government for this.”

The dream of a permanent home had always been distant for economically backwards families. Now, under PM-JANMAN, that dream is becoming a reality for the Kamar community.

CEO of District Panchayat Nagari Borjha, Rohit, said that 36 families in Masandabra have been approved for housing under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Awas Nirman.

“Construction of 26 houses has been completed and work on 10 more is underway,” he confirmed.

Rohit further explained that each house is being built with a grant of Rs 2 lakh in cash support, along with 90 days of wages under the MGNREGA scheme.

He also mentioned upcoming developments: “The pipeline is to be expanded for the construction of sheds and gardens.”

The PM-JANMAN Yojana stands as a beacon of hope for PVTG communities like the Kamars, empowering them with not just shelter, but dignity and opportunity.