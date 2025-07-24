Power demand drops in TN amid cool, overcast weather

Chennai: With overcast skies and cooler weather prevailing across Tamil Nadu in recent days, the state’s electricity demand has seen a significant decline.

On Tuesday, the peak power demand fell to 17,001 megawatts (MW), down sharply from 18,853 MW recorded on the same day last week. Daily energy consumption also dipped to 370 million units (MUs), compared to 415 MUs during the corresponding period.

Unlike last year, when scorching heatwaves led to surging power usage, this year’s summer has been marked by intermittent rainfall across the state, including in Chennai.

The drop in temperature has offered much-needed relief to residents and eased the pressure on the state’s power infrastructure. During the first and second weeks of July, temperatures in several regions touched nearly 40 degrees Celsius, pushing daily consumption above 400 MUs. However, recent weather changes have brought cooler days.

Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of just 31degrees Celsius on Tuesday — 4.5 degrees below the seasonal average.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall with possible thunderstorms and lightning in isolated parts of the state on Wednesday, keeping the skies largely overcast.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) attributed the decline in demand to reduced use of air conditioners by households and lower agricultural consumption.

“When it rains, residential consumers typically avoid using cooling appliances. Additionally, widespread rainfall has reduced irrigation needs, lowering the load from agricultural pump sets,” the official said.

However, the official added that this decline in demand is temporary. “Once the rains stop and temperatures rise again, power consumption is expected to pick up,” the official noted.

M. Manikandan, a local electrical appliances dealer, has reported a noticeable dip in the sales of air conditioners and coolers due to the prevailing cool weather across the state. He said that the unseasonal chill and intermittent rains have reduced the demand for cooling appliances, which usually see a spike during this time of the year.

“Compared to the previous month, there has been a significant fall in customer interest for air conditioners and coolers,” Manikandan said. “The weather has been unusually pleasant, which is affecting our business.” However, he remains optimistic that sales will bounce back once temperatures start to rise again. “This is only a temporary phase. We expect the demand to pick up once the weather returns to normal,” he added.