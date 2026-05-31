TN Minister Arunraj objects to saffron-clad Thiruvalluvar portrait at Governor’s event

Chennai: A fresh political and cultural controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu over the portrayal of the celebrated Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar after a portrait depicting him in saffron robes was displayed during Thiruvalluvar Day celebrations at the Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan in Guindy, Chennai.

The portrait, which showed Thiruvalluvar dressed in saffron attire, wearing rudraksha beads around his neck and sacred ash markings on his forehead, was put up at an event organised by Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Kazhagam, held at Bharathiar Mandapam, Lok Bhavan, Chennai, on Saturday (May 30). It drew criticism from sections of political leaders, scholars, and cultural activists who argued that it sought to associate the revered poet with a specific religious identity.

Tamil Nadu Minister Arunraj strongly condemned the depiction, stating that Thiruvalluvar’s teachings transcend religion, caste, ethnicity, and national boundaries.

In a post on social media platform X, the Minister said the author of the Tirukkural represented universal human values and should not be confined within any narrow ideological or religious framework.

“Depicting Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes at Lok Bhavan, or at any government or public institution, is inappropriate,” Arunraj said.

“Thiruvalluvar belongs to all humanity. His Tirukkural speaks of universal moral values and principles that guide human life, not the doctrines of any one religion.”

The Minister pointed out that even while referring to the divine, Thiruvalluvar deliberately used inclusive expressions such as “Aadhi Bhagavan”, “Malarmisai Eginan” and “Aravazhi Anthanan”, without identifying any particular deity or faith.

According to him, this reflected the poet’s intention to communicate ethical truths that could be embraced by people of all backgrounds.

Arunraj further argued that assigning a colour strongly associated with a particular religion to Thiruvalluvar contradicted the spirit of the poet’s universal philosophy.

“Attempting to confine Thiruvalluvar to a single colour is like trying to contain the ocean in a pot,” he remarked, accusing certain groups of seeking political mileage by appropriating the poet’s image.

The controversy comes in the backdrop of the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Vizha (Vaikasi Anusham Valluvar Thirunaal) held at Bharathiar Mandapam in Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Arlekar presided over the function and paid rich tributes to Thiruvalluvar, describing the Tirukkural as a timeless guide to virtue, ethical governance, social harmony and moral responsibility.

In his address, the Governor said Thiruvalluvar’s teachings continue to inspire people across cultures and generations, urging citizens to imbibe the values of integrity, compassion and wisdom embodied in the classic text.

Significantly, no minister from Chief Minister Vijay’s Cabinet attended the event at Lok Bhavan, a development that has further fuelled political discussions surrounding the function and the controversy over the poet’s portrayal.