Rachana Hosts Intensive AI Training on Business Productivity in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Rachana, the Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a day-long intensive training programme on “AI Tools for Business and Productivity – Empowering Business through Smart AI Tools” at the Mangalore Club on April 14.

The programme commenced with an invocation led by Fr Sudeep Paul. Rachana President Roy Castelino welcomed the gathering and formally inaugurated the session.

Addressing the participants, Fr Sudeep Paul said, “Many fear that artificial intelligence will replace jobs. However, AI should be seen as an intelligent assistant rather than a replacement. We are here to understand and learn how to use AI effectively.” He encouraged participants to make the most of the training opportunity.

AI strategist Leo Victor Zalki, Director of Oxidane Enviro LLP, delivered an in-depth session on the advantages and responsible use of artificial intelligence. He highlighted concerns related to data privacy, noting that AI systems rely heavily on user data and that misuse remains a growing risk. Referring to the rapid rise of platforms like ChatGPT, he emphasised AI’s expanding role in everyday life.

“Ethics must be at the core while using AI. Data can be misused anytime, anywhere, so users must remain cautious,” he said.

Zalki introduced a structured six-step prompt framework—Persona, Task, Context, Examples, Format, and Tone—stressing that well-crafted prompts are key to generating accurate and meaningful outputs from AI tools. The session also featured an interactive quiz, with prizes awarded to participants.

Highlighting AI’s role in business growth, he outlined five key benefits for small businesses: improved productivity and efficiency, enhanced customer experience, smarter marketing, valuable insights, and greater innovation.

“AI is like an ocean, but we are not utilizing it effectively. Instead of spending time on social media, we must focus on using these tools to grow our businesses,” he said, urging participants to embrace change and stay relevant in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

He also advised parents to monitor their children’s use of social media platforms, particularly apps like Snapchat, cautioning against privacy risks and the increasing dependency among youngsters.

During the hands-on session, participants were trained to create posters, videos, and even songs using various AI tools and applications, demonstrating the practical potential of AI in business promotion.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants.