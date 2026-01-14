PM Modi to visit Malda on Jan 17; residents excited for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launch

Malda (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Malda district in West Bengal on January 17, where he will inaugurate the Howrah–Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Malda Town Station. He will later address a public rally at Sahapur Bypass.

The visit comes as part of the government’s push to expand modern rail connectivity in eastern and northeastern parts of India.

Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival, Malda Town Station is being transformed into a festive hub. The entire station, both inside and outside, is being illuminated and decorated with colourful drapes and lights, giving it an appearance reminiscent of an international airport. Preparations are in full swing, and the excitement among passengers and locals is palpable.

The Prime Minister is expected to flag off the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati around 12 to 12:30 pm. According to Kabir Biswas, Station Manager of Malda, “No trains are cancelled or rescheduled. All trains will run on time. Preparations at the station are being carried out smoothly ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.”

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Malda by helicopter. First, he will be visiting Malda Town Station to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. This will be followed by a public address at Sahapur Bypass.

Amlan Bhaduri, State Secretary, BJP, West Bengal, said, “The arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit are going on as planned. This is a proud moment for Malda, with the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train set to improve connectivity in the region.”

The upcoming visit and the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train mark another milestone in modernising rail infrastructure in the region while providing residents with faster, safer, and more comfortable travel options, say officials.

Lav Sarkar, local resident, said, “People are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The station looks beautiful, and the decorations have created a celebratory atmosphere.”

Abhijeet, another local resident, remarked, “It’s exciting to see Malda Town Station looking so grand. We are looking forward to the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train.” Pankaj Kumar says, “The decorations have added a festive charm to the station. Everyone is excited about the Prime Minister’s visit.”