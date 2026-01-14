SIT records arrest of Kerala Police official’s father in Sabarimala gold heist case

Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation into the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case took a decisive turn on Wednesday with the arrest of former Travancore Devaswom Board member K.P. Sankaradas.

The arrest was formally recorded by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sankaradas has been undergoing treatment.

With this, the total number of arrests made in the case has risen to 13.

A team led by Superintendent of Police S.P. Sashidharan reached the hospital to carry out the arrest procedures.

Sankaradas had been admitted to the ICU for some time. In view of his medical condition, the Kollam court was informed, following which a magistrate personally visited the hospital to complete the mandatory legal formalities.

The remand report will be submitted before the Kollam court soon.

Sankaradas will continue to remain under hospital care.

Incidentally, the Kerala High Court on Monday issued a scathing rebuke to the SIT handling the Sabarimala gold theft case over its failure to arrest accused Sankaradas.

The delay in the arrest of Sankaradas had become a point of discussion, as the heist took place in 2017 and, of the three board members, barring Sankaradas, the other two were arrested.

Sankaradas’ son is a top official in the Kerala Police and a senior leader of the CPI, the second biggest ally in the ruling Left government.

These developments assume added significance as the Kerala High Court is expected to deliver its verdict shortly on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The request for a central agency investigation was filed by state BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has argued that the matter involves serious allegations warranting an independent probe.

With the case already turning political and now CPI(M) and CPI leaders behind bars, the Congress-led UDF, the principal opposition in Kerala, has demanded that the probe should go even higher.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has already gone on record demanding that the role of the then Devaswom Minister and senior CPI(M) legislator Kadakampally Surendran be probed in depth.