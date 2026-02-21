PM Modi wishes CM Sai on birthday, hails efforts to boost Chhattisgarh’s progress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on his birthday and hailed his efforts to drive the state’s progress.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai was born on February 21, 1964, in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh in a family of farmers. He currently represents the Kunkuri Assembly constituency.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Warm birthday wishes to CM of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. His efforts to boost Chhattisgarh’s progress are admirable and are having a transformative impact on people’s lives. Praying for his long life and good health.”

Home Minister Amit Shah, taking to social media, extended warm birthday wishes to the Chhattisgarh CM.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai ji. Under your leadership, Chhattisgarh is witnessing a beautiful era of peace, security, and the welfare of every section of society. I pray to Maa Danteshwari for your excellent health and a long life,” HM Shah said in a post on X.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also took to X and prayed for CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s long and healthy life.

“Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai ji, heartfelt birthday wishes to you. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life and a blessed life,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extending birthday wishes to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, said, “I pray to Maa Danteshwari ji that you be blessed with excellent health, long life, and continuous energy and glory for the service of the state.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also wished CM Vishnu Deo Sai and said, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Dev Sai Ji.”

“Under your able leadership, the state is reaching new heights in development, good governance, and public welfare. I pray to Maa Danteshwari for your good health and long life,” she said in a post on X.