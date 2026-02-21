Epstein scandal: The UK acts, India remains silent, says SS-UBT in Saamana

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SS-UBT) on Saturday criticised the Union government, saying that as global investigations into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal intensify, a sharp contrast has emerged between the judicial accountability displayed in the United Kingdom and the “perceived political shielding of officials” in India.

While Britain justifies its title of “Great Britain” through concrete judicial action, India’s “self-proclaimed” status as “Vishwaguru” (World Teacher) is being challenged by those who see a growing gap between democratic rhetoric and ethical practice.

The Thackeray camp in the scathing editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said British authorities in a significant move to uphold the rule of law have arrested Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles, in connection with the Epstein sexual exploitation case. The arrest followed allegations from a victim regarding an incident involving a 17-year-old girl.

Prior to the legal action, King Charles took decisive steps to strip his brother of all royal titles and military honours, effectively distancing the monarchy from the scandal. These actions reinforce the British democratic foundation of morality and the principle that no one is above the law, it added.

However, the Thackeray camp said, “While Britain acts against its own royalty, the political atmosphere in India remains “tense”.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently speaks on democracy during his global travels, there is a perceived “lack of transparency” regarding Indian figures, including politicians and industrialists, whose names have appeared in Epstein-related documents. “Despite the controversy involving Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the government has shown no inclination to remove him from his post, leading to public speculation regarding the nature of the information held within the Epstein files,” it said.

The Thackeray camp took a swipe at the Modi government saying that “Currently in India, a ‘my way or the highway’ style of governance is underway. During his global travels, Prime Minister Modi frequently delivers speeches on democracy; however, he remains completely silent regarding the darkness spreading over democracy, the constitution, and morality within his own country.”

The editorial observed, “The Modi administration has made significant efforts to erase ‘signs of slavery’ by replacing British-era structures, such as South Block and the old Parliament building. However, these moves are hypocritical, as the government is replacing physical buildings while allegedly allowing a ‘culture of exploitation’ to persist.There is a lack of parliamentary discussion regarding the involvement of Indian officials in the Epstein case. The current administration’s rhetoric on Indian revolutionaries, none of whom were associated with the BJP, contrasts with their selective stance on ‘slavery’.”