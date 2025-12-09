PM Modi’s support catalysing Tripura’s all-round development: CM Saha

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings and support have been instrumental in accelerating Tripura’s development, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday, adding that the BJP government is working to ensure progress across the state.

After virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 18 projects in Sepahijala and West Tripura districts from the new Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office in Sonamura, the Chief Minister said the government is working for all sections of people, including future generations, so that they can live with dignity.

“The 35 years of Left rule had destroyed the entire state, and the then Chief Minister (Manik Sarkar), despite being from this Sonamura sub-division, never worked for the development of Sepahijala district. However, due to PM Modi’s blessings, we are working for the development of Sepahijala district and the entire state,” Saha said.

Saha informed that a total of 18 projects worth Rs 50 crore were inaugurated on Tuesday, including seven for the health sector, five for education, five for the revenue department, and one for minority affairs.

“If we don’t invest in infrastructure, we cannot develop the state, and then Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas will not be possible. That is why we have allocated Rs 7,000 crore in the 2025-26 budget for infrastructure development. We now realise how the previous government used to govern the state before the BJP came to power in 2018. Today, we are witnessing a wave of development. For a brighter future, many schemes and projects are being introduced,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that Tripura now ranks second in the Northeast in terms of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) and also in per capita income.

Claiming that the law and order situation has improved significantly, Saha said the present government aims to build a new Tripura based on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

“We must work for the development of society, which is essential for the progress of Tripura. We have launched the Amar Sarkar (My Government) portal, CM Helpline, and Mukhyamantri Samipeshu, among other digital services, so that people do not face difficulties and we can address issues promptly,” he stated.

He alleged that the previous government tried to stay in power by creating problems, while the current government wants to resolve them.

“From 2018 till now, we have provided 20,184 government jobs, and no one can challenge us regarding irregularities in recruitment. We know how to provide jobs transparently,” the Chief Minister said.

He also informed that many people and investors have expressed interest in setting up private universities in Tripura.

Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, Cooperation Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, MLAs Taffajal Hossain, Bindu Debnath, Antara Sarkar Deb, Sepahijala Zila Parishad Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Datta, District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, and Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma were present at the event.