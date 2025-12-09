Ten Bangladeshi Nationals Sentenced to Imprisonment for Illegal Immigration in Malpe

Udupi: A Udupi court has sentenced ten Bangladeshi nationals to two years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, following their conviction for illegal immigration into India. The Malpe Police successfully concluded a case that began with a routine patrol and culminated in a significant victory for national security.

The arrests were made on October 11, 2024, at approximately 7 PM when PSI Praveen Kumar R. and his patrol team encountered seven individuals behaving suspiciously near the Vadabandeshwara bus stop. Subsequent questioning revealed that the individuals had illegally crossed the border from Bangladesh, fabricated Aadhaar cards, and provided misleading information with fraudulent intent.

An ensuing investigation led to the apprehension of three additional accomplices, bringing the total number of illegal immigrants arrested to ten. The individuals have been identified as Hakeem Ali, Sujon S.K. @ Farooq, Ismail S.K @ Mohammed Ismail Haq, Kareem S.K @ Abdul Kareem, Salam S.K @ Md Abdul Azeez, Rajikul S.K, Mohammed Sojib @ Md Allan Ali, Rimul @ Abdul Rehman, Mohammed Imam Sheikh, and Mohammed Jahangir Alam.

The Malpe Police Station registered a case under Crime No. 138/2025, citing offences under BNS sections 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 319(2), 318(4), 3(5), along with Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, and Sections 34 and 42 of the Aadhaar Act.

The chargesheet, presented by the Malpe Circle Inspector, was submitted to the Udupi Principal Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court. Following a comprehensive trial, the court delivered its verdict on December 8, 2025, finding all ten accused guilty and sentencing them to two years of imprisonment, in addition to the monetary penalty.

Law enforcement officials have lauded the operation as a crucial step in combating illegal immigration and bolstering national security within the Malpe region.