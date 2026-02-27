‘Political conspiracy of BJP exposed’: AAP on Delhi court’s decision on Kejriwal, Sisodia

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday welcomed the Delhi court’s decision clearing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the alleged corruption case related to the scrapped excise policy. The party said the verdict exposes the ‘political conspiracy’ orchestrated by the BJP against AAP and its leadership.

Reacting to the court’s decision, AAP leaders said the judgment has vindicated their long-standing claim that the allegations were politically motivated.

Speaking to IANS, AAP leader Somnath Bharti said, “Today, the political conspiracy of the BJP against AAP and Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed before everyone. We have maintained from the beginning that the case was fabricated to malign our leadership.”

Punjab Minister Aman Arora echoed similar sentiments, stating, “They tried to cast a stain on Arvind Kejriwal’s honesty with this liquor scam allegation. Today, that stain has been washed away. The truth has prevailed.”

AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia said, “Once again, it has been proven that the Aam Aadmi Party is an honest party committed to clean governance. The people can see through such conspiracies.”

Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains expressed gratitude, saying, “I thank God. Today, truth has won.”

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also welcomed the verdict and thanked the judiciary.

“First of all, I want to thank the judiciary and also remember the architect of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who worked tirelessly to give us a magnificent Constitution. Under its framework, our National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and other AAP leaders have received justice. Today, truth has won, and lies have been exposed,” he said.

AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude for the proper legal process that was followed. Through a thorough investigation, our national leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have been acquitted. Truth has prevailed by the grace of God, and the court has delivered its verdict in their favour.”

Leaders from other parties also reacted to the development.

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap said, “Truth has won. No matter how many lies the government or BJP leaders tell, those who have faith in the judiciary find relief in such verdicts. This is ultimately a victory of truth.”

However, Congress leader Pawan Khera raised questions about the timing of legal actions in various cases, saying, “Everything is before you. Is it a coincidence that certain actions take place around elections? People are carefully observing these patterns.”

West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged misuse of Central agencies, stating, “We have repeatedly said that the Centre is using the Central agencies for political purposes. These agencies are meant to be independent, and their autonomy is crucial. They should not be exploited for the benefit of any particular political party.”

On the other hand, BJP leaders called for further scrutiny.

BJP MLA Anand Mishra said, “I believe the matter should be reviewed. If the case has gone on for so long, there may be aspects that require closer examination. The government may consider seeking a review.”

BJP Uttar Pradesh President Pankaj Chaudhary said, “The law and the courts perform their duties independently. If someone is found guilty, the court acts accordingly. We respect the judicial process.”