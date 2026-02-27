Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa Expresses Deep Concern Over the State of Udupi Government Offices

Udupi: Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa voiced strong disapproval regarding the irregularities and mismanagement uncovered during his recent inspection of government offices in the Udupi district. Speaking to the media on Friday, Justice Veerappa conveyed his profound disappointment, stating, “I am deeply pained to see the condition of offices in Udupi.”

The Upalokayukta’s remarks followed a comprehensive review of several government offices within the city. During his visit, he noted several deficiencies, including an open drum for garbage disposal at the KSRTC bus stand. Justice Veerappa immediately directed officials to rectify this situation by providing designated dustbins. He also raised concerns regarding the significant backlog of pending cases at the Taluk office, urging prompt action to address the delays.

Further investigation revealed improper handling of government documents at the Sub-Registrar’s office, where sensitive materials were reportedly stored privately in bags. The Upalokayukta also highlighted the case of a former serviceman whose land survey had been pending for seven years, characterizing the delay as a serious matter requiring immediate resolution. In addition, irregularities were observed in the maintenance of the office attendance register.

Justice Veerappa emphasized the impropriety of government employees engaging in chit fund activities and maintaining related records, asserting that such practices are incompatible with their official duties. He also noted the disregard for the established dress code for government employees, with staff members observed wearing jeans in the office.

The Upalokayukta announced that cases would be registered against two staff members of the Sub-Registrar’s office in response to the observed irregularities.

Expressing his dismay, Justice Veerappa stated, “When a meeting was held at the DC office, it was said that the people here are highly intelligent and literacy levels are high. But it is educated fraudsters who are ruining the country. An example of that can be seen here.” He further criticized the silence and apparent evasiveness of officials when questioned about the issues, remarking, “Whatever questions are asked, officials remain silent as if silence itself is the answer. Though they are educated, they behave like fraudsters and even attempt to mislead us.”

Justice Veerappa affirmed that suo motu cases would be registered concerning all identified matters of concern. He expressed strong disapproval of what he perceived as a permissive environment for corruption within government offices, stating with anger that “it appears as if permission has been granted to carry out corruption in government offices.” The Upalokayukta’s remarks underscore the seriousness of the issues uncovered and signal a commitment to addressing corruption and mismanagement within the Udupi district’s government offices.