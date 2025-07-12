Power is not permanent, change must happen: K’taka Cong MLA Tanveer Sait over infighting

Mysuru: Amid the ongoing leadership tussle, six-time Congress MLA Tanveer Sait has stirred a fresh controversy by stating that power is not permanent and change is inevitable.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, MLA Tanveer Sait, responding to a question about the power struggle in Karnataka, said, “Power is not permanent for anyone. I have clarified this many times. I may wish to live for a hundred years, but I don’t know what will happen the next day.”

“Therefore, as long as Siddaramaiah remains the Chief Minister, he is our leader. We will wait and see what happens in the future,” he added.

When asked whether he was hinting at a change in state leadership, MLA Sait responded, “There is no rule that change should not happen. Change must happen. After five years, change is bound to take place.”

Commenting on the power-sharing formula, he said, “I have no information about any power-sharing arrangement or how power should be distributed. Whatever the situation, we are committed to the decisions taken by the party high command.”

When asked about CM Siddaramaiah’s repeated proclamation that he would remain the Chief Minister, Sait said, “I will be happy as long as the Chief Minister is from the Congress party.”

Regarding the leadership row, Tanveer Sait stated, “We cannot say anything definitively. I have repeatedly said that after receiving the people’s mandate and securing the required number of seats, it is our responsibility to provide a stable, development-oriented, and secure government.”

“This government came to power because of the party. It is not the other way around. Our party does not exist because of this government,” he asserted.

His statements have assumed significance as MLA Tanveer Sait represents the Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru, which is also the native district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Tanveer Sait is the son of the popular leader and former minister, late Aziz Sait.