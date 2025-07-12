Shah Rukh Khan Officially Announced as Brand Ambassador of Rohan Corporation

Mangalore: Rohan Corporation, one of Mangalore’s most renowned Real Estate companies, officially announced Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

The much-anticipated event took place in a grand style at Bharath Mall, Bejai, Mangalore. It witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, including prominent media representatives, social media influencers, and film celebrities from across the region.

What made this announcement truly special was its significance – this is the first time in Karnataka that Shah Rukh Khan has become the face of a homegrown brand. The collaboration not only elevates the stature of Rohan Corporation but also brings national recognition to the city of Mangalore.

One of the key highlights of the evening was the screening of the official brand ambassador video on the large screen.

The film beautifully captured the inspiring legacy of Rohan Corporation, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s journey of dedication, grit, and connection, creating a powerful parallel between the two.

Dr. Rohan Monteiro, Founder and Chairman of Rohan Corporation, addressed the audience and said: “Having a powerful and inspiring personality like Shah Rukh Khan by our side gives us renewed confidence to take our legacy forward. This marks the beginning of a strong and meaningful partnership.”

The event was gracefully hosted by celebrity anchor Reena D’Souza, who added charm and vibrancy to the evening.

This announcement is not just a branding milestone – it is a symbolic step in Mangalore’s growth story. With over 32 years of experience, 25+ successful projects, and 5000+ happy families, Rohan Corporation is now poised to enter a new global phase.

The association between Rohan Corporation and Shah Rukh Khan is not only a proud moment for Mangalore but also a shining reflection of Karnataka’s growing stature on the national stage.