Priest and Wife Arrested for Attempted Burglary at Retired Principal’s Residence in Puttur

Mangaluru: Puttur Town Police have apprehended a priest and his wife in connection with an attempted robbery at the residence of A.V. Narayana, a retired principal of Vivekananda College, which occurred in the early hours of December 17th. The suspects, identified as Karthik Rao (31), originally from Mudoor, Puttur, and his wife, K.S. Swathi Rao (25), who reside in a rented house in Panja, are accused of breaking into the home of the elderly couple and attempting to steal gold ornaments.

According to the complaint filed by A.V. Narayana, the incident unfolded around midnight when the accused allegedly gained entry to the house. The couple is accused of threatening Narayana and his wife in an attempt to steal their gold jewelry. During the ensuing altercation, Narayana’s wife sustained injuries and alerted neighbors by raising an alarm. The suspects, startled by the commotion, reportedly fled the scene through the back door without managing to steal any valuables.

Puttur Town Police promptly registered a case based on Narayana’s complaint and initiated an investigation. The investigation led to the swift arrest of Karthik Rao and K.S. Swathi Rao. Police have also seized a motorcycle believed to have been used by the couple during the attempted burglary.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Karthik Rao, who worked as an assistant priest, possessed prior knowledge of the elderly couple’s living situation. He was reportedly aware that A.V. Narayana and his wife were the sole occupants of the residence. Law enforcement officials stated that the accused couple had covered their faces and utilized a headlight to navigate the premises upon entering the house. However, their plans were thwarted when the victims began shouting for help, causing them to abandon the attempted theft. The investigation remains ongoing.