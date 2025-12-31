Christians Welcome New Year with Prayers and Thanksgiving in Udupi District

Udupi: Christians throughout the Udupi district commenced the year 2026 with solemn prayers and heartfelt thanksgiving, marking a spiritual beginning to the New Year.

On Wednesday evening, congregants of the Christian faith gathered at churches across the district to express their gratitude to the Almighty and to implore blessings of happiness, peace, and harmony for all in the coming year.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, presided over the Holy Eucharistic Mass at the Kalyanpur Milagres Cathedral on Wednesday night. In his sermon, Bishop Lobo exhorted the faithful to adhere to the path illuminated by divine guidance in the New Year. He also emphasized the importance of praying for global peace and contributing, in every feasible manner, to the attainment of global harmony.

The Very Rev. Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Rector of Milagres Cathedral, along with assistant priests Rev. Fr. Pradeep Cardoza and visiting guest priests, were present during the solemn occasion.

In other parts of the district, Fr. Charles Menezes led the Mass at Udupi Mother of Sorrows Church; Rev. Fr. Leslie D’Souza officiated at Shirva Our Lady of Health Church; and Fr. Denis D’Sa presided at Thottam St. Ann’s Church. Special New Year Masses were conducted in all churches throughout the Udupi district, reflecting the unified spirit of the Christian community.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, youth associations affiliated with various churches organized cultural programs as part of the New Year festivities. Cake distribution ceremonies were also held, fostering a sense of communal joy. Following the Masses, attendees exchanged New Year greetings, further solidifying the bonds of fellowship and marking the occasion with shared joy and camaraderie. The commencement of 2026 was thus observed with deep reverence and communal harmony across the Christian parishes of Udupi.