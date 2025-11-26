Prime Minister’s Visit to Udupi Triggers Stringent Security Measures

Udupi: In anticipation of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India’s visit to Udupi district on November 28, 2025, the local administration has implemented a series of security protocols under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Ms Swaroopa T.K., IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Udupi, has issued directives aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the Prime Minister and the general public.

A key measure involves the temporary closure of all shops and commercial establishments situated along the Prime Minister’s designated route, including the vicinity of the Helipad, Sri Krishna Math premises, and the Tourist Lodge. These establishments are mandated to remain closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on November 28. This decision has been taken to streamline security operations and minimise potential disruptions.

Furthermore, a strict “No-Fly Zone” has been declared, prohibiting drone activity within a 5-kilometre radius of Udupi city. This restriction will be in effect from 6:00 AM on November 26 until 6:00 PM on November 28. The measure is intended to mitigate potential aerial threats and ensure the integrity of the security perimeter.

Members of the public attending the Prime Minister’s engagements are advised that the carrying of bags, water bottles, flags, stickers, balloons, firecrackers, and loose polythene materials is strictly prohibited. The Deputy Commissioner’s office has warned that any violation of these orders will be met with legal action under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023.

Holiday Declared for Educational Institutions

As a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the Deputy Commissioner has announced a one-day holiday for all Anganwadis, primary, and high schools located within the Udupi, Malpe, and Manipal police station limits on November 28. This decision acknowledges potential disruptions to transportation and public movement during the Prime Minister’s visit. Authorities have directed that any academic work missed due to the holiday should be compensated for on alternative working days or general holidays.

Temporary Suspension of Infrastructure Works

In accordance with Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, the District Magistrate has also ordered the immediate suspension of all earth-digging, drilling, trenching, and excavation works currently underway on NH-66 and connecting roads within Udupi city limits. This restriction will remain in effect until 5:00 PM on November 28.

Exceptions to this order will only be granted in emergency situations and require prior authorisation from the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The order applies to officials from the National Highways PWD, PRED, Municipal Council, BSNL, and other relevant departments. An official release has confirmed that legal action will be taken against any individuals or entities found to be in violation of this directive. These measures reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring a secure and orderly visit for the Prime Minister and the citizens of Udupi.