Prominent Hindu Leader Sharan Pumpwell Arrested in Connection with Mangaluru Unrest

Mangaluru: Shri Sharan Pumpwell, a well-known leader of a Hindu organization, was taken into custody today by law enforcement officials in Mangaluru. The arrest is related to the unrest that followed the murder of Suhas Shetty on May 1st, 2025. Pumpwell is being investigated for allegedly inciting violence and disrupting public peace in the city.

The arrest follows an investigation into the events surrounding the death of Suhas Shetty, who was found murdered within the jurisdiction of the Bajpe Police Station. A post-mortem examination was conducted at the A J Hospital mortuary in Kuntikana, under the Mangaluru East Police Station limits, in the early hours of May 2nd, 2025.

Immediately following the post-mortem examination, Shri Sharan Pumpwell addressed members of the media outside the hospital premises. In his statement, Pumpwell alleged that Suhas Shetty, whom he identified as a member of a Hindu organization, was murdered by “jihadi Islamic terrorists.” He further implicated the Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned organization, in the alleged crime. Pumpwell subsequently announced a district-wide bandh, scheduled for May 2nd, 2025, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, urging the public to close shops, offices, and other establishments as a sign of protest against the murder.

According to law enforcement officials, the public response to the call for a bandh was limited. However, authorities allege that followers of Sharan Pumpwell, incited by his statements, subsequently instigated unrest in various areas of Mangaluru. These disturbances reportedly resulted in damage to public property, heightened communal tension, and a general disruption of public peace.

In response to these events, a suo moto case was registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station as Crime No. 75/2025. The case invokes Sections 49, 196(1), 324(2), 324(4), 324(5), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Sharan Pumpwell.

The ongoing investigation has included the collection of pertinent evidence related to the alleged incitement and subsequent unrest. Authorities served two notices to the accused, Sharan Pumpwell, under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), requiring his appearance for questioning. Pumpwell reportedly failed to comply with these notices and did not cooperate with the investigation. Consequently, he was taken into custody on May 27th, 2025, and is currently being interrogated. He will be presented before the Hon’ble Court following the interrogation. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

