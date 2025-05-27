Youth Murder in Kolathamajalu: District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Condemns Incident

Mangaluru: District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has strongly condemned the murder of Abdul Rahiman, a young man, near Kolathamajalu in Bantwal. Following the incident, Minister Rao contacted the Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) and the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Law and Order, directing them to initiate appropriate and stringent legal action.

The minister also communicated with the Mangaluru District Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP), instructing them to implement all essential precautionary measures throughout Mangaluru. He specifically emphasized the need for increased vigilance in sensitive areas and the maintenance of law and order.

In a statement posted on X, Minister Rao asserted, “A malicious attempt to disrupt the peace of Dakshina Kannada district is being systematically carried out. This incident appears to be a part of it. I have given strict instructions to the district administration to maintain law and order in the district. I request people not to pay heed to any rumors.” The district administration is taking steps to ensure peace and prevent any escalation of tensions.