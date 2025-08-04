Protest Rallies in Mangaluru Against Surge in Attacks on Christians — Catholic Sabha Demands Justice for Nuns

Catholic Sabha leads peaceful protest demanding constitutional safeguards amid growing targeting of Christian minorities

Mangaluru: Hundreds of faith‑based citizens, social activists, and religious leaders gathered outside the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on Monday, August 04, 2025, at 4 p.m., organized by the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R.), to demand justice for two Catholic nuns and a tribal youth arrested in Chhattisgarh under dubious charges.

They stood in solidarity with Sister Preethi Mary and Sister Vandana Francis—both from Kerala—and Sukaman Mandavi of Narayanpur, arrested on July 25 at Durg Railway Station on alleged charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion of three tribal women.

Protest Banners Delivered a Clear Message

Demonstrators held banners declaring: “Right to freedom is not only for the majority, but equally for the minority.” “Why do they love India but hate the women who serve it?”

“We demand constitutional rights for those deprived of them,” “We strongly oppose the arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh,” “Respect and honour Article 25,” “Stop atrocities on Christians — the minority.” These slogans captured the essence of the protest: a plea for justice, equality, and protection of constitutional freedoms for every Indian citizen.

Voices Calling for Accountability

The programme opened with a welcome by Mr. Santosh D’Souza, President of the Catholic Sabha. Mr. Rophy D’Costa, former president and PRO, delivered the keynote address, underscoring the increasing intolerance and misuse of legal systems to target marginalized communities.

Sr. Severine Menezes, former CRI President of Mangalore, spoke passionately:“Christian institutions serve the most vulnerable—with education, healthcare, and social upliftment. To accuse us of coercion is to attack every person who selflessly serves.”

Rev. Fr. Dominic Vas, present CRI President and Parish Priest of St. Mary’s Church, Bikarnakatta, stated:“We hold the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other. We are patriots—not fanatics. This case is fabricated and must be quashed. Justice delayed is justice denied.”

Mr. Roy Castelino, PRO of the Diocese of Mangalore, raised critical questions:“The woman who lodged the complaint has vanished. Yet the sisters were quickly arrested. This is not justice. We demand that Jyothi Sharma face charges for filing a false, malicious complaint.”

Speakers Mr. Stany Lobo, Mr. Alwyn D’Souza, and Mrs. Wilma Monteiro echoed similar concerns, emphasizing the urgent need to uphold Article 25, which guarantees religious freedom for all.

A Community United

The demonstration was also joined by former MLA J.R. Lobo, clergy members, and religious sisters—symbolizing a united, intergenerational stand against rising hostility.

Despite a heavy turnout, the rally remained peaceful, with law enforcement ensuring order. The message was unequivocal: the Christian community rejects injustice and affirms its commitment to truth, service, and constitutional principles.

The Catholic Sabha vowed to continue its advocacy until Srs. Preethi Mary, Vandana Francis, and Sukaman Mandavi are vindicated through full justice.