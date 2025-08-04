NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run Officially Launched – A Celebration of Legacy, Fitness & Community Spirit

Mangalore: In a momentous gathering at the Business Development Centre of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), the NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run was officially launched today, marking the beginning of a landmark fitness initiative to commemorate 50 glorious years of NMPA’s service to the nation.

Graced by esteemed dignitaries including Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, Shri Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL, Smt. Shri. S. Shanthi, Dy. Chairperson, NMPA, Dr. A. Srinivasa Rao, Pro Chancellor, Srinivas University, Rev Dr Praveen Martis S J, Vice Chancellor, St. Alloysius University, Mr. Ganesha N Sharma, Executive Director of BNI Mangalore, Shri. Padmanbhachar. K. IOFS, CVO-NMPA, Satish Gujaran, an Indian ultramarathon runner. Senior officers of the Port and members of the fitness and running communities of Mangalore also participated in the event. The event brought together the spirit of legacy and the energy of wellness in one powerful platform.

Key highlights of the launch included the unveiling of:

A) The official event logo

B) A high-energy promotional film

C) A specially curated route video

D) The event website for registrations and updates

The Run, having 3 categories – 10K, 5k, 3k Run, scheduled on 31st Aug from 6 am onwards, aims to unite the people of coastal Karnataka in a celebration of health, fitness, and community participation, while also paying homage to the contribution of NMPA in regional and national development over the past five decades.

As part of the launch ceremony, several prominent individuals and institutions who have significantly contributed to the running and wellness ecosystem in Mangaluru were felicitated — a gesture that reinforces the commitment to building a culture of active living.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of NMPA emphasized that the Golden Jubilee 10K Run is not merely a fitness event but a symbolic beginning to a year of reflection, gratitude, and growth. Highlighting the Port’s remarkable journey from a modest cargo handling of 1 lakh tonnes in 1974 to over 46 million tonnes today, he shared the Port’s vision to touch 50 million tonnes by FY 2025–26, along with a projected Profit After Tax of Rs 550 crores.

Reaffirming NMPA’s commitment to inclusive growth, he stressed that the prosperity of the Port is interlinked with the development of the local ecosystem — including MRPL, MCF, and other key industries.

The Chairman concluded by aligning the Port’s vision with the national goal of transforming India into a $60 trillion economy by 2047, reiterating NMPA’s resolve to contribute through efficiency, innovation, and community-centric initiatives.

The event is being executed by Sports Reconnect, a leading sports management company & is presented by NMPA and other stakeholders. The NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run is expected to draw participation from across Karnataka.