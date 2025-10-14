Pumpwell–Kankanady Road Development: Alternate Routes Announced

Mangaluru: In view of the ongoing road development work between Pumpwell Circle and Kankanady Bypass, vehicular movement on this stretch will be diverted through alternate routes from October 13, 2025, to April 15, 2026, for a period of seven months. The city police have issued a temporary traffic notification to this effect.

During the first and second phases of the project, one lane of the two-way road between Karavali Junction and Pumpwell will be converted into a one-way route for vehicles traveling from Karavali Junction towards Pumpwell.

Similarly, the Pumpwell–Kankanady Old Road–Kankanady Junction stretch will also function as a one-way route for vehicles moving from Pumpwell towards Kankanady. Parking on either side of these one-way routes has been strictly prohibited.

Vehicles coming from Padil and Thokkottu towards Pumpwell Circle and proceeding to Karavali Junction must use the Kankanady Old Road via Kankanady Junction, and then turn right towards Karavali Junction.

Meanwhile, vehicles from Falnir Road and Valencia Road heading towards Pumpwell should proceed straight from Kankanady Junction to Karavali Junction, and then turn right towards Pumpwell Circle, the City Police Commissioner announced.