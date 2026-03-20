Puttur: Domestic Dispute Ends in Tragedy; Wife Killed, Husband Attempts Suicide

Puttur: A domestic dispute in Ariyadka village, near Golthila, culminated in tragedy on Friday, March 20th, resulting in the death of a woman and a subsequent suicide attempt by her husband.

Preliminary reports indicate that a heated argument between the couple escalated, leading to a violent confrontation during which the wife was allegedly killed. Following the incident, the husband is reported to have attempted suicide. He was immediately transported to a hospital in Mangaluru to receive urgent medical attention. His current condition remains unknown.

The Puttur Rural Police Station responded swiftly to the scene upon receiving notification of the incident. Law enforcement officials conducted a thorough inspection of the premises. The deceased’s body has been transferred to a medical facility for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The exact cause of the dispute and the circumstances surrounding the tragic event are currently under investigation. A case has been officially registered, and police are diligently working to ascertain the facts and details leading up to this devastating incident.