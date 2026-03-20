‘Team UDF is Team Keralam’, says Rahul Gandhi ahead of Kerala polls

New Delhi: With campaigning gathering pace for the April 9 Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, on Friday, struck an emotional and political chord with voters in Kerala, positioning the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) as a cohesive and people-centric alternative.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators.

Incidentally, LoP Rahul Gandhi’s chord with Kerala began intense ever since he secured a historic victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and repeated it in 2024, but resigned after the All India Congress Committee decided that he should retain the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In a social media post that quickly gained traction, LoP Rahul Gandhi underlined the collective strength of the Congress-led UDF alliance, saying, “Team UDF is Team Keralam. Each candidate reflects the voice, the aspirations and the trust of the people of Keralam.”

“This is a collective of experienced leaders and young change makers, a strong team of men and women who understand the intricacies of the Assembly constituencies they represent.”

Blending personal connect with political messaging, Rahul Gandhi also reiterated his long-standing association with Keralam, saying, “For me, Keralam is home and the people of Keralam are family. I owe a great debt to the people for everything they have taught me and for the love and warmth they have embraced me with, I will always be your partner.”

The social media post by the Congress leader comes at a crucial juncture when all three major fronts — BJP-led NDA, CPI-M-led LDF and Congress-led UDF — are in the final stretch of campaigning, racing against time to consolidate voter support.

By invoking both emotional affinity and governance expectations, LoP Rahul Gandhi sharpened the UDF’s pitch for a change in administration in Keralam.

Significantly, the LoP framed the electoral battle as a response to public sentiment, adding, “The message from Keralam is clear, the people are ready for change, they seek a government that listens, understands, and delivers with honesty.”

Looking ahead, Rahul Gandhi also signalled his continued engagement with the state’s development trajectory, noting, “Along with the coming UDF government, I will do everything to help build a better future for this beautiful state.”

With high-stakes contests unfolding across Assembly constituencies in Kerala, LoP Rahul Gandhi’s message appears aimed at energising Congress workers while reinforcing the UDF’s narrative of unity, credibility and governance-focused change.