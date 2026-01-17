Rahul Gandhi just wants opportunity for politics: BJP on LoP’s visit to Indore water contamination victims

New Delhi: The visit of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, to families affected by the recent contaminated water incident in Indore, has triggered sharp political reactions, with senior BJP leaders accusing him of indulging in “politics over tragedy.”

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain led the criticism, asserting that the Madhya Pradesh government had already taken all necessary measures to address the situation.

Reacting to LoP Gandhi’s visit, Shahnawaz Hussain told IANS, “All possible measures in Indore have already been taken. Action has been taken against everyone responsible. Mohan Yadav’s government is fully aware of this. But Rahul Gandhi just wants an opportunity for politics. He is not acting as a constitutional leader, but as a politician. That is why he goes to every incident.”

Hussain maintained that the state administration had acted promptly and responsibly, and accused the Congress leader of attempting to gain political mileage from a sensitive issue.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Naresh Bansal said that while the incident was unfortunate, it should not be politicised.

“Certainly, strict action has been taken regarding the incident. Everyone feels pain and sorrow that such an event should not have occurred. However, I don’t think the people there will support Rahul Gandhi just because he is going there for political purposes,” Bansal stated.

He added that the government’s focus remained on relief, treatment, and accountability rather than political optics.

LoP Gandhi visited Indore on Saturday to meet patients and families impacted by the recent outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea attributed to water contamination in parts of the city that also led to over two dozen deaths.

During his visit, LoP Gandhi went to Bombay Hospital, a private medical facility, where he met four patients undergoing treatment. He enquired about their health, spoke to attending doctors, and offered reassurance to family members.

Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari and party leader Umang Singhar, LoP Gandhi said his visit was aimed at understanding the ground situation and expressing solidarity with those affected.

He later visited the Bhagirathpura area, identified as the epicentre of the outbreak reported last month, where he met bereaved families and expressed condolences.

While local residents have claimed that many people lost their lives due to the contaminated water, the state government has officially confirmed seven deaths.