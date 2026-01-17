From food to safety, everything good: First-time passengers of Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Guwahati: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, connecting Howrah near Kolkata with Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati, first-time passengers on Saturday expressed high levels of satisfaction, stating that everything from food to safety arrangements was impressive.

IANS spoke to several passengers travelling on the inaugural journey of the Vande Bharat sleeper train, who shared positive feedback about the facilities, comfort, and overall travel experience.

One passenger praised the comfort and convenience offered by the train. “The facilities are really good. The seats are comfortable, and it is one of the best trains for long journeys. The country needs such modern trains. This is the first Vande Bharat sleeper train, and travelling in it feels very pleasant. It is also very comfortable for elderly passengers. If I visit the Kamakhya Temple again, I will definitely choose this train. The authorities have done their job well in maintaining cleanliness, and now it is our responsibility to keep the train clean,” the passenger said.

Another passenger, who was travelling to Howrah, highlighted the spacious interiors and safety features.

“I am going to Howrah, and I am feeling really good about this journey. The train is quite spacious, and the food served here is also good. The washrooms and other facilities are well-maintained. CCTV cameras have been installed, which shows that safety has been well thought out,” the passenger remarked.

Sharing a similar experience, another traveller said that the overall quality of the train was far superior to conventional services.

“The facilities are excellent, and the quality is much better compared to other trains. Overall, it is a very good train, and it gives a premium travel experience. I had lunch on board, and it was good. This train is also very reliable from a safety point of view, which makes the journey even more enjoyable,” the passenger said.

Expressing excitement about being part of the inaugural journey, another passenger said, “It feels great to be travelling on India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train. I am really enjoying the journey. It is a very nice and comfortable train.”

Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art service has been designed as an overnight link, establishing a high-speed rail connection between West Bengal and Assam, both of which are currently poll-bound states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda Town in West Bengal on Saturday. He also virtually flagged off the return Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Guwahati.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India and is expected to offer passengers an airline-like travel experience at economical fares.

The train aims to make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient. By reducing travel time by approximately 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, the service is expected to provide a significant boost to religious travel and tourism in the region.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train is designed to achieve a top speed of 180 kmph, although it is expected to operate at a maximum speed of 120–130 kmph during regular service.

For enhanced comfort, the berths feature ergonomic designs supported by a world-class suspension system, ensuring a smooth and restful journey.

In terms of hygiene, the train uses advanced disinfectant technology capable of killing 99 per cent of germs. Fresh linens and towels are provided to all passengers.

Safety has been given top priority with the installation of the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system, along with comprehensive onboard surveillance through CCTV cameras.

Additionally, the train is equipped with automatic sliding doors that remain closed during the journey and open only when the train reaches a station, ensuring enhanced safety and automation.