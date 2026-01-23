Raipur introduces Police commissionerate system; Sanjeev Shukla appointed first commissioner

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government has introduced the police commissionerate system in Raipur, the state capital, marking a significant step to improve urban policing and law enforcement in the rapidly growing city.

This reform brings Raipur in line with modern metropolitan policing approaches adopted in various other Indian cities.

Senior IPS officer Sanjeev Shukla has been appointed as the first Police Commissioner of Raipur.

Before this new role, he served as Inspector General of Police for the Bilaspur Range.

With his wide experience in managing law and order situations, crime investigations, and supervisory duties across the state, Shukla’s leadership is expected to guide the commissionerate effectively.

The government order issued on Thursday also brought several transfers to reorganize the police structure in support of the new system.

Ramgopal Garg, who was previously Inspector General of Police for the Durg Range, now takes charge as Inspector General of Police for the Bilaspur Range.

Abhishek Shandilya moves from the Rajnandgaon Range to become Inspector General of Police for the Durg Range.

Balaji Rao Somawar shifts from his position as Inspector General of Police for Law and Order at Police Headquarters in Raipur to take up the role of Inspector General of Police for the Rajnandgaon Range.

Amit Tukaram Kamble, formerly Deputy Inspector General of Police in Kanker, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police for Raipur City.

Lal Umed Singh transfers from Senior Superintendent of Police in Raipur to Senior Superintendent of Police in Jashpur.

Shashi Mohan Singh moves from Senior Superintendent of Police in Jashpur to the same position in Raigarh.

Divyang Patel goes from Superintendent of Police in Raigarh to Superintendent of Police for Railways in Raipur.

Umesh Prasad Gupta, who was Commandant of the Fourteenth Battalion in Balod, now serves as Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Central zone in Raipur City.

Sandeep Patel shifts from Commandant of the Sixteenth Battalion in Narayanpur to Deputy Commissioner of Police for the West zone in Raipur City. Mayank Gurjar moves from Commandant of the Fifteenth Battalion in Dantewada to Deputy Commissioner of Police for the North zone in Raipur City.

Vikas Kumar, previously Superintendent of Police for the State Intelligence and Investigation Bureau at Police Headquarters in Raipur, takes on the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police for Traffic and Protocol in Raipur City.

Rajnala Smriti transfers from Superintendent of Police for the Special Task Force in Bastar to Deputy Commissioner of Police for Crime and Cyber in Raipur City.

Shweta Srivastava Sinha moves from Superintendent of Police for Railways in Raipur to Superintendent of Police for Raipur Rural.

Ishu Agrawal, who held the position of City Superintendent of Police at Azad Chowk in Raipur, now becomes Assistant Commissioner of Police for Azad Chowk in Raipur City.

This commissionerate system grants the Police Commissioner enhanced autonomy and direct responsibility for maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and managing traffic within the capital’s urban areas, which have seen substantial population growth and urbanisation.

The reform aims to speed up decision-making, improve responses to city-specific crimes, and strengthen coordination among police units.

It follows extensive discussions and cabinet approvals, focusing on adapting commissionerate-style policing — once mainly for bigger metros — to meet the needs of state capitals like Raipur.

The changes form part of the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government’s on-going initiatives to modernise policing, enhance public safety, and support efficient governance in expanding urban regions.

Many from civic organizations and local residents have welcomed the development, seeing it as progress toward more responsive and approachable policing that can better handle major events and everyday urban challenges.