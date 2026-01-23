TN: Traffic diversions announced for PM Modi’s Madurantakam rally

Chennai: Extensive traffic diversions have been announced on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway (GST Road) and surrounding routes in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu on January 23.

The Chengalpattu district police said the restrictions are being imposed as part of security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s participation in the National Democratic Alliance’s election campaign rally at Madurantakam on January 23.

According to the police advisory, heavy vehicles will be barred from using the GST Road between Chennai and Tindivanam from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The rally, to be held along the Chennai-Tindivanam stretch of the highway, is the NDA’s first major public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and is expected to draw large crowds and volunteers from across the State.

The Prime Minister will address the rally and deliver a special election speech. Leaders from NDA constituent parties, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Bharatiya Janata Party, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Tamil Maanila Congress, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, are expected to attend the meeting.

For heavy vehicles travelling from Chennai to Tindivanam, the police have advised diversion via Vandalur-Kelambakkam-Mamallapuram and the East Coast Road (ECR), rejoining the GST Road at Marakkanam. Alternative inland routes through Vandalur, Padappai, Oragadam, Walajabad, Kancheepuram, Vandavasi, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram have also been notified.

Vehicles travelling from Tiruchi and Salem towards Chennai have been asked to use diversion corridors via Ulundurpet, Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi and Kancheepuram.

Government buses and light motor vehicles will face diversions between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday. Traffic from Chennai towards Tindivanam and Villupuram will be routed either through ECR-based roads or inland routes via Kancheepuram and Vandavasi.

Vehicles heading to Chennai from Villupuram and Tindivanam have been directed to use Marakkanam-ECR or designated bypass routes.

The police have urged motorists to plan their travel, follow traffic signage, and cooperate with personnel on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Prime Minister’s visit and the high-profile public meeting.