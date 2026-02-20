Rajasthan: One dead, two critical as speeding car mows down three in Jaipur

Jaipur: A speeding car mowed down three youths riding a motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district on Friday, killing one and leaving two others in critical condition, police said.

The driver fled the spot after the hit-and-run incident.

According to Patrakar Colony police, the accident occurred near the ISKCON Temple at Kharbas Circle around 4:30 p.m.

The three friends were riding towards Mansarovar when a speeding car rammed into their bike from behind.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all three youths were thrown off the motorcycle and onto the road.

Passersby rushed to their aid and informed the police.

The injured youths were found lying in a pool of blood and were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors declared one of the youths dead on arrival, while the other two are undergoing treatment and are reported to be in critical condition.

The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer (Muhana), Madan Lal Karwasra, said that the car driver fled the spot with the vehicle after the accident.

Police teams are scanning the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the vehicle and trace the accused driver.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier, on February 16, another road accident was reported involving a speeding Scorpio SUV car.

Late on Monday night, a Scorpio car rammed into two men riding a scooter in Jaipur’s Jhotwara area, killing the duo on the spot.

The driver fled the spot with the vehicle after the crash.

According to the police, the accident occurred at the Kanta intersection around 11:50 p.m. on Friday.

The Scorpio car reportedly hit the scooter from behind with great force, crushing the riders.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the video footage has since surfaced, aiding the investigation.

The victims have been identified as Mohit (23), a resident of Neemkathana in Sikar district, and Virendra (40), a resident of Kumher in Bharatpur district.

Both the victims lived in the Paniwala Sirsi Road area in Jaipur.

Mohit was a student, while Virendra worked at an Apollo Pharmacy outlet.

Reports suggest that the two men had stepped out on February 16 evening on their scooter to get food when the accident occurred.

Passersby informed the police, and the victims were taken for post-mortem examination.

The bodies of the deceased victims were handed over to their families on February 17 afternoon.

Earlier, in January this year, a speeding luxury car mowed down people gathered along the roadside near Kharbas Circle off the Vande Mataram Road in Jaipur’s Mansarovar, killing one person and injuring at least 15 others.