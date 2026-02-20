Hands-On Bacteriology Workshop Cultivates Future Microbiologists at Kasturba Medical College

Mangalore: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, recently hosted an intensive two-day workshop, “Hands-On Workshop on Bacteriology: From Petridish to DNA,” on February 19th and 20th, 2026. The event, held in the state-of-the-art Microbiology Laboratory at the Central Laboratory of KMC, provided undergraduate and postgraduate students with crucial hands-on experience in essential microbiological techniques.

The workshop, designed for students pursuing B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in General and Medical Microbiology, Bioscience, Biotechnology, and related disciplines, aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. Participants engaged in a comprehensive program encompassing staining, culturing, and identification of microorganisms, as well as antibiotic susceptibility testing. Furthermore, the curriculum introduced participants to modern molecular diagnostic approaches and automated culture systems, reflecting the evolving landscape of bacteriological research and diagnostics.

The inaugural event saw the presence of distinguished guests, including Dean Dr. B. Unnikrishnan and Associate Dean Dr. Shrikala Baliga. Dr. Sevitha Bhat, Professor & Head of the organizing department, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for the chief guest’s address by Dr. Rajesh Shenoy. The vote of thanks was proposed by the organizing secretary, Dr. Ethel Suman.

A diverse team of experts served as resource persons, representing a blend of alumni, faculty from other universities, and members of the KMC Department of Microbiology. This included Prof. Rajesh Shenoy, Director of Padmashree Group of Institutions and President of KAHPA, Bangalore; Dr. Iddya Karunasagar, Advisor for Research and Patents at Nitte University, Mangalore, and formerly Senior Food Safety Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN; Dr. Beena Hegde and Mr. Laxmi Narayana B from Allied Health Science, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University); Prof. Shripriya H, Principal, Professor & Head Department of Microbiology, Dr. M.V. Shetty Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Mangalore; and Dr. Dhanashree B, Dr. Vishwas Saralaya, Dr. Anjali, Dr. Anna Rajan Thomas, Dr. Pooja H, Dr. Nivedha Srinivasan, Dr. Raechal Sanjana Hans, Mrs. Melreena Serra, Mrs. Shobha Prasada, Ms. Souharda K, and Mr. Shriharsha Ganapathy from the Department of Microbiology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore.

Beyond technical skills, the workshop emphasized foundational biosafety protocols and ethical research practices, underscoring the importance of responsible laboratory conduct. This focus on ethical considerations aligns with the highest standards of scientific integrity.

The workshop was organized as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the postgraduate course of the Department of Microbiology, which has a rich academic legacy dating back to 1956. The Department is a leading center for education, research, and diagnostic services. Sponsorship for the event was provided by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), a leading body supporting science and research in India.

Professor Rajesh Shenoy and Dr. Unnikrishnan B formally inaugurated the workshop, highlighting its significance in advancing the field of medical microbiology.

A total of 55 delegates participated in the two-day training program. Attendees gained first-hand experience in visualizing and utilizing advanced automated culture techniques, antibiotic susceptibility testing methods, and molecular diagnostic tools for bacterial infections. This initiative will support future research and build capacity in medical microbiology, equipping the next generation of scientists with the skills and knowledge to combat infectious diseases. The workshop represents a significant investment in the future of microbiological research and practice in India.