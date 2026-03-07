Rajasthan plans airstrip upgrades, new airports to boost connectivity and economy

Jaipur: Efforts to strengthen civil aviation infrastructure in Rajasthan received a major push as a high-level meeting was held at the State Hangar in Jaipur on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) Gautam Kumar Dak.

During the meeting, discussions were held on expanding air services across Rajasthan, upgrading existing airstrips, developing airport infrastructure, improving flight connectivity and exploring the possibility of establishing new greenfield airports in the state.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Rajasthan’s vast geographical expanse requires improved air connectivity to religious, tourism, educational and commercial destinations. He emphasised the need to work on the feasibility of new airstrips and domestic airports to ensure easier access across the state.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu suggested the formation of an independent directorate to ensure better management and regulation of air services in Rajasthan. He said such a step would help accelerate the development of the civil aviation sector in the state.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the state government is working according to a structured plan to enhance air connectivity and modern aviation facilities in Rajasthan.

He noted that under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, efforts should be made to expand air services between districts and introduce new flights from major airports.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to prepare a roadmap for establishing a civil enclave in Suratgarh and to undertake development works at the Lalgarh airstrip.

He further instructed authorities to explore the feasibility of new greenfield airports in Deeg-Kumher, Sirohi, Sikar and Bhiwadi.

Sharma said the development of new aviation infrastructure would promote regional growth, provide alternative airport facilities during emergencies, boost tourism and trade, and benefit Non-Resident Rajasthanis.

He also directed officials to expedite the development of a new civil enclave and approach road at Uttarlai Airport.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Akhil Arora, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India Vipin Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Civil Aviation Department Naveen Jain, along with officials from the Chief Minister’s Office and other departments, were also present at the meeting.