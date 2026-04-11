Tripura emerges fastest-growing economies in NE, attracts Rs 2,000 cr investment interest at Bengaluru conclave

Bengaluru/Agartala: Tripura has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Northeastern region, with GDP performance comparing favourably with other states, a top official said.

Tripura Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, while addressing a Business Conclave in Bengaluru, said on Friday that sustained public investment, improved governance outcomes, and a growing focus on private sector participation are steadily reshaping perceptions about the state’s economic potential.

Addressing the gathering, the senior IAS officer said that the Tripura government is proactively strengthening the Ease of Doing Business framework through a series of policy reforms, procedural simplifications, and time-bound approval mechanisms.

He emphasised that Tripura offers significant untapped potential across both emerging and traditional sectors.

This is supported by a skilled talent pool, improving connectivity, and a responsive institutional framework.

He encouraged industry participants to explore long-term partnership opportunities with the state.

The Bengaluru roadshow and Business Conclave was organised as a focused outreach initiative aimed at engaging industry leaders, investors, start-ups, and institutional stakeholders from southern India.

The roadshow resulted in the signing of 44 Letters of Intent (LoIs) and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), amounting to investment commitments worth more than Rs 2,000 crore across multiple sectors.

The programme presented a comprehensive overview of Tripura’s industrial ecosystem, highlighting recent infrastructure developments, progressive policy initiatives, and sector-specific investment opportunities, with a strong emphasis on investment facilitation and ease of doing business.

Highlighting Tripura’s strategic geographical location, Gitte underscored the state’s growing economic and trade engagement with Bangladesh, which is significantly enhancing regional connectivity and improving access to international markets.

He noted that this strategic positioning is creating fresh opportunities across logistics, value-added manufacturing, services, and cross-border trade-linked industries.

Providing a detailed sectoral perspective, Industries and Commerce Department Director Deepak Kumar outlined investment opportunities across priority sectors such as IT and digital services, electronics and technology-enabled manufacturing, education and skill development, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, agri and food processing, bamboo, rubber and agarwood-based industries, renewable energy, urban infrastructure, real estate, handloom and handicrafts, as well as manufacturing and allied industries.

Kumar elaborated on the state’s investor-centric incentive framework, availability of industrial land, identification of suitable project locations, and the end-to-end facilitation support being extended to investors from project conceptualisation to implementation and operationalisation.

He emphasised that the department is committed to ensuring ease of entry, faster approvals, and continued post-investment handholding for all investors.

Pradeep Krishnaraj, Director of Skill Development, highlighted Tripura’s structured and industry-linked skilling ecosystem.

He noted that it is supported by flagship programmes and partnerships designed to ensure a steady pipeline of skilled manpower aligned with emerging sectors and investor requirements.

Megha Jain, Director of the Urban Development Department, outlined Tripura’s planned urban development initiatives, including integrated townships and redevelopment projects.

These are aimed at supporting sustainable growth, modern infrastructure, and enhanced private sector participation through PPP-based models.

The Business Conclave featured detailed departmental presentations, interactive discussions, and one-to-one B2G meetings.

During these sessions, senior state government officials engaged directly with participating investors to understand business interests and clarify policy and procedural aspects.

Officials said that the Bengaluru roadshow successfully strengthened Tripura’s engagement with the southern India business ecosystem, while reinforcing the state’s positioning as an investment-ready, reform-driven, and rapidly emerging economy in the Northeast.

The event marks an important step ahead of the ‘Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026’, which is scheduled to be held in Agartala.

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