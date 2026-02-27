Ramayana Part 1 is Said to be The Biggest Indian Film Ever Made

2026 welcomes a lot of great movies. Top actors and actresses are coming back on the screen, and big-name producers sit behind the scenes. Ramayana Part 1 takes centre stage, rumoured to be the biggest Indian film ever made. However, Ramayana isn’t the only one that will dominate the 2026 movie landscape.

King

It's one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, starring Shah Rukh Khan, promising action and multiple plot twists. If you're one who loves to be kept on the edge of your seat, King might be your cup of tea.

The story follows a deadly assassin who’s training his protege to learn to manage trust and anticipate betrayals. The fun thing about King is that Shah Rukh Khan will play alongside his real-life daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays his protege. This will be her theatrical debut, and Siddharth Anand will be the director of the movie.

Ramayana Part 1

Ramayana is said to be filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus. There are many reasons why this film is said to be the biggest Indian film ever made. Not only because of its staggering budget, but you'll also find world-class VFX technology and massive star casts. Part 1 is stated to be released on Diwali 2026, while the second part will follow on Diwali 2027.

The complete cast includes:

Cast Role Ranbir Kapoor Lord Rama Sai Pallavi Goddess Sita Yash Ravana Sunny Deo Lord Hanuman Ravi Dubey Lord Lakshmana

Namit Malhotra had commented on Ramayana Part 1, because he didn’t believe that the movie would ever be realised. He had never seen any other Indian film coming close to Ramayana’s budget. For one movie, he had spent $500 million, and once both parts are over, the budget will go over Rs 4,000 crore.

Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan will be Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie before he goes into politics full-time. Still on theme, Jana Nayagan will be a political action thriller film, following a fearless police officer’s story, where he finds someone close to him attacked. You’ll follow his journey seeking justice, where the line starts to blur between duty and vengeance.

Vijay will be among the lead casts, and he’ll play alongside:

● Bobby Deol

● Pooja Hegde

● Mamitha Baiju

● Prakash Raj

● Gautham Vasudev Menon

● Priyamani

● Narain

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic will take viewers back to the 1980s in Goa. It’ll tell a story of a powerful drug cartel. They’ll go around controlling lives, tangled in loyalties and betrayals. This will be Yash’s first post-KGF role as a lead, posing as a stylish yet morally murky character. His identity will shift throughout the story, as his survival will depend on who he’s willing to become.

Besides Yash, you’ll also see:

● Nayanthara

● Tara Sutaria

● Huma Qureshi

Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan will come out on April 17th, but it’ll tell a story that took place in June 2020, in the Galwan Valley. It’s action-packed, showing tensions along the Line of Actual Control, which leads to brutal hand-to-hand combat between Chinese and Indian troops.

It’s a war drama where valour and violence clash. Lives will be lost in the darkness, and Salman Khan will be the one leading the battle as Colonel Babu. Chitrangada Singh will also have a key role in the story.