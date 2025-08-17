Red Alert Prompts Holiday Declaration for Educational Institutions in Dakshina Kannada On Aug 18

Red Alert Prompts Holiday Declaration for Educational Institutions in Dakshina Kannada

Mangalore: In response to a red alert issued for the coastal regions of Karnataka, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has announced a holiday for all Anganwadi centers, primary, and secondary schools on Monday, August 18.

The order was issued by DC Darshan, prioritizing the safety and well-being of students and staff in light of the anticipated adverse weather conditions. Residents are advised to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.