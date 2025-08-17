Young Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Honoured with Bharat Shree National Award

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Young author Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes was recently bestowed with the prestigious Bharat Shree National Award at a national conference and summit held under the aegis of Niti Aayog, in collaboration with various ministries and the Bharat Grow Foundation. The event took place at the Essentia Luxury Hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Ms. Fernandes received the award in recognition of her significant contributions and accolades in the literary field. The honor was presented by a distinguished panel of dignitaries, including Lieutenant General BS Sisodiya, Air Marshal Shasiker Choudary, and Padma Shri awardee Satyendra Lohia, among other esteemed guests.

The national conference and summit served as a platform to recognize and celebrate individuals who have made outstanding contributions to various sectors of society. Ms. Fernandes’s work has been lauded for its insightful perspectives and impactful narratives, establishing her as a promising voice in contemporary literature. Her dedication to literary excellence has earned her widespread acclaim and cemented her position as a notable figure in the field. The Bharat Shree National Award is a testament to her talent, hard work, and commitment to enriching the literary landscape.